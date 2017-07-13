Children's clothing chain to close six stores in Arkansas

Children's clothing company Gymboree Corp. is closing six stores in Arkansas.

The company, which operates Gymboree, Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack stores, announced the Arkansas closings this week as part of plans to close 350 locations nationwide beginning Tuesday. Gymboree filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month in efforts to reduce its debt by $900 million.

Gymboree stores at Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville, Park Plaza in Little Rock and McCain Mall in North Little Rock will close. So will the Gymboree Outlet at the Outlets of Little Rock. Crazy 8 stores at the Spring Creek Centre in Fayetteville and The Promenade at Chenal in Little Rock also are being closed.

The only Gymboree remaining in the state will be at Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers. Four Crazy 8 stores will remain; at Pinnacle Hills Promenade, McCain Mall in Little Rock, Central Mall in Fort Smith and Turtle Creek Mall in Jonesboro.

-- Robbie Neiswanger