No injuries after train carrying coal heading for Arkansas derails

OKAY, Okla. — Officials say no one was hurt after a Union Pacific train carrying coal derailed in eastern Oklahoma.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says the derailment was reported Wednesday afternoon near the town of Okay, about 125 miles east of Oklahoma City. A Union Pacific spokesman says the train was traveling from Wyoming to Arkansas with 134 cars all loaded with coal.

Officials say more than two dozen train cars derailed.

There were two crew members on the train, but officials say neither was hurt in the derailment.