One hurt in Little Rock shooting

Little Rock police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Thursday.

Officers were called about 6:22 p.m. to the 8700 block of Baseline Road, just east of Interstate 30. Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said they found a man who'd been shot in the leg. McClanahan said the man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. Witnesses provided conflicting accounts of what happened, according to police.

No arrests had been made.