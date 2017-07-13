Home /
One hurt in Little Rock shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Thursday.
Officers were called about 6:22 p.m. to the 8700 block of Baseline Road, just east of Interstate 30. Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said they found a man who'd been shot in the leg. McClanahan said the man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. Witnesses provided conflicting accounts of what happened, according to police.
No arrests had been made.
