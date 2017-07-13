Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
JULY
13-14 Lake Dardanelle State Park Nature Navigators Day Camp. Open to youngsters ages 8-12. $65 per camper. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (479) 967-5516.
15 Big Buzz Bass Tournament benefitting Dream Catchers Outdoor Adventures, Arkansas River at Murray Park. Registration fee $110 per boat.1037thebuzz.com
15 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. get5bass.com
15 Sherwood Bass Blub tournament. Arkansas River, Redfield. sherwoodbassclub.com
15 Fat Sacks Bass Club tournament. Lake Greeson. 4 p.m.-midnight. fatsacksbc.com
16 Arkansas Couples bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. Vince Miller (501) 607-3475
20 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 3 and 4 meeting. Grecian’s Steakhouse, Paragould. Tom Smalling (870) 236-0708 or trsmalling@yahoo.com
20 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 9 meeting. GSmokin’ In Style BBQ, Hot Springs. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com
27 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 8 meeting. Hope Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
