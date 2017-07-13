Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Police chief who lost arm to fireworks married 18 days later
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:09 p.m.
LEECHBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police chief who lost part of his arm in a fireworks explosion at the borough's fireman's carnival has been married 18 days later.
Leechburg Police Chief Michael Diebold married Danielle Reinke in a ceremony attended by about 200 people along the Kiskiminetas River on Wednesday evening.
The 39-year-old chief is also licensed to run his own fireworks business. He was injured when a shell exploded June 24, and he lost his left hand and lower arm.
Diebold was released from a Pittsburgh hospital a week before the wedding and eventually hopes to resume his police duties wearing a prosthetic limb.
Mayor Shawn Lerch officiated the wedding and issued a proclamation honoring three emergency workers who saved Diebold's life, using a belt as a tourniquet to stem the bleeding.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: Police chief who lost arm to fireworks married 18 days later
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.