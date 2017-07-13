PHOTOS: Moving truck crashes into house in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood after 'brief pursuit,' cops say

No one was injured when a moving truck crashed into a house in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood after a brief pursuit Thursday, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the U-Haul truck crashed into a home in the 4900 block of B Street, which is near its intersection with Monroe Street.

Photos shared by the agency on Twitter showed the small box truck crashed into the front of the home with damage visible to both the vehicle and the area around the front door of the residence.

Police said one person, Desrae Dean, was arrested after the crash. No one by that name was listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County jail as of 10 p.m.

The chase reportedly started near 12th and Johnson Streets. Police called it a "brief pursuit" and said Dean is a "known offender."