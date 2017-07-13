PHOTOS: Rebuilt amphitheater to open at Arkansas' highest point; work brings historic site 'back to life'

A reconstructed amphitheater at Arkansas' highest point is set to formally open, restoring a landmark first constructed in 1939, Arkansas State Parks said in a news release.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled Wednesday for the Cameron Bluff Amphitheater on Mount Magazine.

The amphitheater was first built in 1939, but a fire 32 years later destroyed a nearby lodge and resulted in a reduction in visitors. The amphitheater fell into disrepair with only "fragments of seating and the retaining wall that supported the stage" intact in recent years, the release said.

Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann said the reconstruction project "brings back to life a very significant historical site."

"The Cameron Bluff Amphitheater was crafted by hand and is a work of art," he said in the release. "It is now restored to being used as it was initially intended, a special place with an incredible view which captures the essence of the natural beauty of Mount Magazine and the valley below."

The space seats up to 300 people and includes parking, a walkway and an observation area, the release said.