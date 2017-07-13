Home /
OPINION
JOHN BRUMMETT: Plenty to work with
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
- Comments (10)
- aAFont Size
The Trumps have turned up again at that most dangerous of intersections where arrogance and ignorance meet.
Their arrogance is thinking they deserve by their magnificence to win by any means. It's believing their victories are as celebrated by others as by themselves. It's thinking their path to ego-gratification doesn't matter if the building gets built and the taxes avoided or the White House won.
Their arrogance is believing they needn't worry about their intersecting ignorance of traditional political and governmental standards of behavior. They believe that they exist for the very purpose of breaking those rules, whatever they are.
So, yes, sure, says the Prince of Arrogance, Donald Trump Jr., when a Russian musical agent known to the Trumps tells him by email that a woman Russian lawyer with ties to the Russian government wants to meet with him to deliver dirt on Hillary Clinton. The agent says in the email that the Russian government to which the lawyer is tied wants Trump to win the presidency.
Junior sets up the meeting and rounds up the attendance of the husband of the Princess of Arrogance and a hired hand with close ties to Russia.
Arrogance says this could help us win. Arrogance is puffed up by Russian admiration.
Ignorance says the same thing, not knowing any better.
The powerful blend of arrogance and ignoration prevents even a fleeting thought that would occur almost instantly to anyone knowledgeable and experienced and objective, which is that the Russian overture is wholly inappropriate.
It keeps Trump Jr. from being aware that there might be factors at play even more important than the family's megalomania. Those factors are integrity and the greater national interest.
Integrity is something you have or don't. Concern for the greater national interest requires knowledge of the greater national interest.
Trump Jr.'s ultimate defense is that the lawyer's information was nonsense and nothing came of the meeting.
But that's no defense. It's rotten luck.
It could be that this was a tactic by Russian operatives to find out how easily the Trumps could be had.
If so, the answer was that they could be had laughably easily--that they were soft marks on two accounts, one that they were blinded by ego and self-absorption, and the other that they had no clue as to their obligations to a greater national interest.
That obligation, at the least, was to dismiss out of hand the prospect of any such dalliance with a Russian lawyer, and, at the most, to convey the email overture directly to the FBI for whatever inquiry it saw fit.
Revelations of this dalliance with the Russian lawyer so rattled the White House that all President Trump could say initially was that his son was a good man and that he admired his son's transparency in releasing the damning emails (only because he knew they were about to be released by others).
In a couple of hours, the Republican brain trust had come up with a counterpunch.
It turns out that Democratic political operatives had asked Ukrainian embassy sources last year for information about Trump's business dealings in Russia as well as those of his temporary campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who, by the way, was the hired hand in the meeting with the Russian lawyer.
Republicans asked: What's the difference? Why no media outrage?
The Democratic sin is, in this case, plainly much lesser.
First, Ukraine isn't the dangerous rival that Russia is. Second, the Democratic operatives weren't the Clintons themselves entertaining mysterious Ukrainian sources. Third, the Democrats knew what they were looking for and with whom they were working. Trump Jr. was open to anything this mystery lawyer might bring to him in Trump Tower.
Is this behavior by Trump Jr. a violation of the federal law that prohibits a campaign's solicitation or acceptance of money or other matter of value from a foreign government?
That's a question for Robert Mueller, the special counsel.
I am struck by the similarity of this matter to that of the senior Trump's leaning on FBI director James Comey to drop an investigation of Michael Flynn.
In both cases, a legal transgression appears to have occurred. Daddy was trying to obstruct justice. Junior was trying to secure something of value from a foreign government.
But in neither case did the technical criminality amount to anything. The Flynn investigation continued. The Russian lawyer left Trump Jr. empty-handed.
She went home, perhaps to tell officials in the Russian government that what she had encountered in New York was plenty of arrogance and ignorance for the Russians to work with.
And speaking of arrogance and ignorance--or, more accurately, raging nonsense--the president, by the next morning, was tweeting to cite "fake news" ... for emails his son released.
Daddy was suggesting Junior was the victim. I believe that's right--of his genes, mostly.
------------v------------
John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, was inducted into the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame in 2014. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.
Editorial on 07/13/2017
Print Headline: Plenty to work with
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: JOHN BRUMMETT: Plenty to work with
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 10 of 10 total comments
TimberTopper says... July 13, 2017 at 4:30 a.m.
Enjoyed your column, John! The haters are coming on this one for sure. That is, unless they are just too embarrassed by this whole situation. However, I don't really look for their thought process to go that far.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BoudinMan says... July 13, 2017 at 5:56 a.m.
The defenders of Agent Orange completely miss the boat on this one. They continue to deflect to Hillary, or minimize the action as just a meeting, or, my favorite, it's not illegal so it's okay. The main importance here is the same as it was in Watergate: it's not the crime as much as it is the cover-up. How long now have they been saying there was no contact between the Trump regime and the Russians? Then it was, well, okay, there was Flynn, then Sessions, then Carter Page, then Kushnar, and now Junior. It's the lying, and covering up, and omitting, and obfuscating, and forgetting that are the main issues here. There is a malignancy on this presidency, and the cancer starts at the top.
( permalink | suggest removal )
WGT says... July 13, 2017 at 6:34 a.m.
Cha-Ching!
( permalink | suggest removal )
BoudinMan says... July 13, 2017 at 6:45 a.m.
Lol, I forgot Manafort! The list is getting so long that you can't keep up with the players without a scorecard.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Ragmop says... July 13, 2017 at 6:50 a.m.
Brummett should know who turns up at that intersection because he lives there.
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBear says... July 13, 2017 at 6:58 a.m.
"But that's no defense. It's rotten luck." Exactly John. I know some on the right are trying to downplay this meeting and e-mail exchange, but quite frankly until Don Jr. and others go under oath on this we don't know if nothing came of it. He's already pretty lousy at telling the truth on matters so why should we believe his statements that nothing came of the meeting.
...
More importantly was his intent that something WOULD come of the meeting and the integrity of the campaign would sink even further. More importantly, it follows the trend that Trump and Russia are far too close of buddies for the national security of this country.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Jfish says... July 13, 2017 at 7:18 a.m.
Illegal, probably not, unethical and idiotic, yes. I like how JB downplayed the unethical behavior by the democrats, plainly much lesser sin. Timber, thanks for your typical copy and paste.
( permalink | suggest removal )
davidscherreysbcglobalnet says... July 13, 2017 at 7:36 a.m.
It was the Obama Justice Department Loretta Lynch that enabled Moscow attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya to enter the country without a visa. Where she embarked on a lobbying campaign last year that ensnared the president’s eldest son, members of Congress, journalists and State Department officials, according to court and Justice Department documents and interviews.
"Public record shows that Democrats have willfully used Moscow disinformation to influence the presidential election against Donald Trump and attack his administration.
The disinformation came in the form of a Russian-fed dossier written by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele. It contains a series of unverified criminal charges against Mr. Trump’s campaign aides, such as coordinating Moscow’s hacking of Democratic Party computers.
Mr. Steele was paid by the Democrat-funded opposition research firm Fusion GPS with money from a Hillary Clinton backer. Fusion GPS distributed the dossier among Democrats and journalists. The information fell into the hands of the FBI, which used it in part to investigate Mr. Trump’s campaign aides."
"Mr. Steele makes clear that his unproven charges came almost exclusively from sources linked to the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He identified his sources as “a senior Russian Foreign Ministry figure,” a former “top level Russian intelligence officer active inside the Kremlin,” a “senior Kremlin official” and a “senior Russian government official.”
"The same Democrats who have condemned Russia’s election interference via plying fake news and hacking email servers have quoted freely from the Steele anti-Trump memos derived from creatures of the Kremlin."
"In the dossier, Mr. Steele clearly states that his anti-Trump accusations are from the Kremlin, which means some Democrats have been willingly repeating Moscow propaganda for public consumption in Washington. Democrats members of the House intelligence committee have embraced the Russian-sourced dossier which is investigating Moscow’s interference in the election, democrats and media like Brummett believed the lie and fake propaganda."
( permalink | suggest removal )
DoubleBlind says... July 13, 2017 at 8:04 a.m.
The stupidity of the entire clan is breathtaking. Mueller is like the silent, motionless crocodile and the Trumptards are hapless wildebeast splashing around in the river. only a matter of time until there's lots of blood in the water. Kushner will get taken out by this as well. Not much scrutiny on him yet but hoping he's thoroughly probed. Ivanka MUST have known about the meeting as well. Can't WAIT to see how this all plays out!
( permalink | suggest removal )
FreshAir says... July 13, 2017 at 8:38 a.m.
Davidscherrey -
I'm going to try to practice civil discourse here and simply ask what your source is for all of that and can you provide a link or two to back it up?
You seem to believe all that you wrote as fact and the media is helping Democrats cover it up. I'm an open minded guy, so I would love to read more about the things you mentioned from a credible source. Thanks in advance.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.