Punched, robbed by son, police told

A Little Rock father told police on Tuesday that his son beat him and robbed him of $800 after a family funeral earlier this month, according to a report.

The 54-year-old man told investigators that he attended a family funeral on July 2 before going with several relatives to his cousin's house on Wedgewood Cove, where they "got intoxicated," according to the Little Rock Police Department report.

Around 1 a.m., the man's son punched him several times, ripped his pants pocket off and took his identification and $800, the report said.

The father said he called authorities to report the theft but later called back to cancel the report.

The robbery report was filed Tuesday morning. Police told the man to contact a detective to seek an arrest warrant.

The son, who was named on the report, had not been arrested as of noon Wednesday, according to online jail records.

Carjacking reported at LR gas station

A Little Rock man told police that a robber pointed a gun at him while he pumped gas late Tuesday and then stole his car.

The 36-year-old man said he was at a gas station on East Roosevelt Road shortly before midnight when he turned around and saw a man pointing the weapon, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim ran off, and the robber took the car, a 2000 Acura sedan.

Police, who noted that workers at the gas station didn't see the robbery, later recovered the stolen vehicle on West 24th Street. No one was with it.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 07/13/2017