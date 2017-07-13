Home / Latest News /
Sheriff: 76-year-old Arkansas woman's death deemed natural after investigation
By Emma Pettit
Authorities said Thursday a 76-year-old Arkansas woman who was found dead in her home after a fall died of natural causes.
The Baxter County sheriff's office got a call Sunday around 7:10 p.m. that a woman had fallen and was bleeding inside a home on Hickory Flats Road, according to a news release.
When medical personnel arrived, they found the woman, identified as Rita Kabella, dead inside the home. Her husband was at the residence with her, the release said.
Officials sent Kabella's body to the state Medical Examiner's Office because the cause of death was not immediately known, a previous news release said.
The office determined Kabella died of natural causes, the sheriff's office said Thursday.
