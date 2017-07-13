Shooting in Searcy injures one person

Searcy police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday.

Officers were called about 6:20 p.m. to the 800 block of North Pine Street, a residential area north of West Moore Avenue.

They found one person who had been shot, according to the Police Department. That person, whom police did not identify late Wednesday, was reportedly treated at a hospital and released.

Searcy police said in a news release that investigators were searching for two men in the shooting. One was described as black, 6 feet 1 inch tall, and wearing bluejeans, boots and a hooded sweatshirt. The other was described as black, and wearing black clothing, boots and a black cloth on his head.

The two were last seen fleeing in a dark blue Dodge Charger, police reported.

Metro on 07/13/2017