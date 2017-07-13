State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BARNETT;--;--;--;--

BREWER;Good;Good;Good;Good

CONWAY;Good;Good;Excellent;Fair

GREERS FERRY;Good;Fair;Excellent;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;--;--;--;--

MAUMELLE;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent;Good

OVERCUP;Good;Fair;Good;--

SUNSET;Good;Fair;Fair;Poor

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Excellent;Good;Poor

NORRELL;Fair;Good;Fair;Poor

PECKERWOOD;Good;Good;Good;Good

WILLASTEIN;Good;--;Fair;--

WINONA;Good;Good;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Good;Good;Fair;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Good;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);Good;Excellent;Good;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Excellent;Fair;Poor;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Good;Fair;Fair

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Fair;Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER)

Twelve hours of daily generation is providing excellent wading conditions on the upper sections of the river early in the day and on the middle and lower sections later in the day. Drift fishing has been excellent. Fly fishing is good with sowbugs, midges, gold-ribbed hare's ear and streamers. Red and bison-colored Trout Magnet bodies on chartreuse heads have been good for spin fishing. Always check before heading to the Little Red River by calling the Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District water data system (501) 362-5150 for Greers Ferry Dam water release information or check the Corps of Engineers website (www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil/) for real-time water release and the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecasted generation schedule.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Good;Excellent;Good;Poor

NORFORK;--;--;--;--

BUFFALO RIVER The Buffalo National River is floatable, and smallmouth bass are biting above, in and below the shoals. Bigger fish can be found around rocky cover on slackwater banks.

CROOKED CREEK Smallmouth bass are biting in shoals and along sheltered banks out of the main current.

BULL SHOALS TAILWATER

Rainbow trout are biting brass-colored spoons, spinners and brass-colored Blue Foxinline spinnerbaits. Floating lures with chartreuse bellies, 3½- to 4-inches, are catching fish, as well. Try the Headhunter series 100 or a No. 5 Rapala in trout or gold/black. In low water, trout are hitting shrimp and PowerBait in the main channel.

NORTH FORK RIVER

Fishing quality has been inconsistent. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Fair;--;--;--

FELSENTHAL;Good;Fair;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;Good;Excellent;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout fishing has improved significantly just upstream from U.S. 62 bridge. Trout are being caught on light terminal tackle with various PowerBaits and waxworms. Spoons of various sizes and Rapalas are also doing the trick. Walleye are being caught near the town of Beaver on Crawler rigs with nightcrawlers and with Rapalas in depths of 6-15 feet.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Good;Excellent;Poor

SEQUOYAH;Good;Good;Good;Fair

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--

CROWN;Good;Excellent;Excellent;Poor

POINSETT;--;Excellent;Fair;Excellent

SPRING RIVER Trout are biting great on bead-head Woolies in olive and black, and on snails and Y2Ks. For spin fishers, Trout Magnets in hot pink and white are working great. Smallmouth bass and bluegill also love the hot pink color.

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Fair;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;Good;Good

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Fair;Poor;Poor

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;Fair;Poor;Good;Fair

OUACHITA;Fair;Good;Excellent;Fair

HAMILTON;Excellent;--;--;--

NIMROD;Good;Good;Excellent;Good

CATHERINE Rainbow trout fishing is winding down, but white bass are in the tailrace and are being caught on live minnows tight-lined over deep water below the bridge. In periods of current flow, jerkbaits in a black/silver pattern have worked well over rock structure and sandbars.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Good;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Good;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;Good;Fair;Fair;Poor

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 07/13/2017