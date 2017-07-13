GOLF

Eoff returns to defend ASGA title

Two-time defending champion Austin Eoff of Benton leads the field today for the start of the Arkansas State Golf Association Championship at Desoto Golf Club in Hot Springs Village.

Eoff, a four-time NCAA All-American at Purdue who was recently named assistant golf coach at Rutgers, won the 2015 championship in a three-way playoff over Bryon Shumate and Seth Garner at the Country Club of Little Rock. He won last year's title by a stroke over Kerry Lott and Garrett May at Hot Springs Country Club on his way to being named the ASGA player of the year.

Also included in this year's field are Garner, the 2014 champion at Texarkana Country Club, and multiple winner Wes McNulty, who is tied for first in the player of the year standings with Nick Zimmerman, who also is entered.

The three-round tournament concludes Saturday.

Anday lone U.S. Amateur qualifier

Arjuna Anday of Murfreesboro, Tenn., shot a two-round 3-under 139 on Monday at Pine Bluff Country Club to earn the lone qualifying spot for this year's U.S. Amateur Championship, which will be played Aug. 14-20 at Riveria Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Matt Cooper of Memphis finished second (142) with Ben Sanders of Magnolia, Matthew Cole of Fayetteville and Jackson Howes of McKinney, Texas, tying for third with a 2-over 144.

Luke Long of Fayetteville and Luke Cornett of Drasco tied for sixth (145). Fayetteville's Fisher Vollendorf (eighth) and Conway's Carson Roberts (10th) also earned top-1o finishes.

FOOTBALL

HSU, SAU to appear on ESPN3

Henderson State University's home game against Southern Arkansas University on Oct. 28 will be part of the NCAA Division II Football Showcase that will be streamed live on ESPN3 as part of an ongoing three-year agreement to highlight Division II athletics.

The game, which kicks off at 2 p.m. at Carpenter Haygood Stadium in Arkadelphia, is part of an 18-game schedule announced Wednesday. The Great American Conference also will be highlighted to start the season, when Oklahoma Baptist hosts East Central (Okla.) on Sept. 2. Two games will be streamed each week with four flex games highlighting crucial matchups that will be finalized later this season and played in November.

The scheduled games feature 13 of the 15 football-sponsoring conferences in Division II and are selected from a pool of conference nominations. The other two conferences have signed separate broadcast agreements and are not included in this schedule.

