Teacher running for central Arkansas congressional seat

LITTLE ROCK — A Little Rock high school teacher and political activist says he's seeking the Democratic nomination for a central Arkansas congressional seat.

Paul Spencer said Thursday that he's running for the 2nd Congressional District seat currently held by U.S. Rep. French Hill, a Republican who was first elected in 2014.

Spencer teaches government and history at Little Rock Catholic High School and formed a group called Regnat Populus that has pushed for campaign finance and ethics changes in the state. In his announcement, Spencer criticized efforts by Republicans in Washington to repeal and replace the federal health overhaul.

Spencer faces an uphill battle in Arkansas, where Republicans hold all statewide and federal offices as well as a majority in both chambers of the state Legislature.