This date in baseball

1896 Philadelphia's Ed Delahanty hit four home runs in a losing effort, a 9-8 loss to Chicago.

1934 Babe Ruth hit his 700th home run in a 4-2 victory over Tommy Bridges and the Detroit Tigers. Lou Gehrig left in the first with a severe case of lumbago, the most serious threat to his streak. He returned for one at-bat the next day.

1943 The first night game in All-Star history, at Philadelphia's Shibe Park, went to the American League, 5-3, despite a single, triple and home run by National League center fielder Vince DiMaggio of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The big blow was a three-run home run by Bobby Doerr of the Boston Red Sox, which gave the AL the lead for good.

1945 Chicago's Pat Seerey hit three home runs, a triple and drove in eight runs to lead the White Sox in a 16-4 victory over New York at Yankee Stadium.

1954 Pitcher Dean Stone did not retire a batter but received credit for the AL's 11-9 All-Star victory at Cleveland's Municipal Stadium. Red Schoendienst tried to steal a run for the NL after Stone was summoned in the eighth inning, but the pitcher's throw to the plate nailed the runner for the third out.

1963 Early Wynn, at 43, registered his 300th and last victory, pitching the first five innings of Cleveland's 7-4 victory over the Kansas City A's.

1965 The NL took the lead over the AL for the first time since the All-Star series began, winning 6-5 at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, Minn.

1971 Reggie Jackson's mammoth home run off the power generator on the right-field roof at Tiger Stadium highlighted a barrage of six home runs -- three by each team -- as the AL beat the NL 6-4 in the All-Star Game.

1982 The NL registered its 11th consecutive All-Star victory over the AL with a 4-1 victory at Montreal's Olympic Stadium, the first All-Star Game played outside the United States. Dave Concepcion's two-run home run off Dennis Eckersley in the second inning was the deciding hit.

1993 Minnesota's Kirby Puckett homered and doubled to win the MVP award in the AL's 9-3 victory in the All-Star Game at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

1999 Boston's Pedro Martinez pitched himself into the All-Star Game record book, becoming the first to strike out the first four hitters in an All-Star Game, fanning Barry Larkin, Larry Walker and Sammy Sosa in the first inning, and Mark McGwire to start the second. Martinez struck out five in the first two innings -- tying an American League record -- to lead the AL to a 4-1 victory over the National League.

2010 Brian McCann's three-run double in the seventh inning provided the NL all the offense it needed to capture its first Midsummer Classic since 1996 with a 3-1 victory.

2012 Chicago's Alfonso Soriano homered twice, doubled twice and had five RBI to lead the Cubs to an 8-1 victory over Arizona.

2013 Tim Lincecum threw the second no-hitter in 11 days, a gem saved by a spectacular diving catch by right fielder Hunter Pence in the San Francisco Giants' 9-0 victory against the last-place San Diego Padres. Lincecum, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, was the loser when Cincinnati's Homer Bailey no-hit the Giants on July 2, the first in the majors that year.

2014 Madison Bumgarner became the first pitcher in 48 years to hit two grand slams in a season, and Buster Posey also hit a slam that boosted San Francisco to an 8-4 victory over Arizona. Posey and Bumgarner became the first batterymates in major league history to hit grand slams in the same game.

Today's birthdays Cody Bellinger, 22; Tyler Skaggs, 26; DJ LeMahieu, 29; Yadier Molina, 35; Shin-Soo Choo, 35.

