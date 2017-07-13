Top two injured, out of men's draw

WIMBLEDON, England -- It was a day of attrition at Wimbledon on Wednesday as the top two seeds on the men's singles draw hobbled out of the tournament.

No. 1 Andy Murray and No. 2 Novak Djokovic, both struggling with injuries, were eliminated in the quarterfinal round in a startling day at the All England Club.

Murray has a sore hip that stifled his movement on court, and the No. 24 seed Sam Querrey took advantage to win, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1.

Hours later, Djokovic was forced to retire against 11th-seeded Tomas Berdych with a sore right arm. Djokovic received treatment on his arm and shoulder early in the match, but with Berdych leading, 7-6 (2), 2-0, Djokovic hit a forehand, grimaced in pain, then walked to the net to tell Berdych he could not go on.

For more than a week, Murray has tried to reassure a nervous nation that his sore hip was not a matter of concern. He spoke of ice baths and special treatment, but said his hip was improving every day.

Despite walking around the grounds with the hitch of a man twice his age, the top-seeded Murray somehow moved with his usual pace on court while winning his first four matches. But Wednesday, it appeared his hip could withstand the punishment no longer.

Showing more difficulty in his movement and less balance on his strokes and serve, Murray was eventually overwhelmed by the big-serving Querrey, who advanced to his first semifinal of a major tournament.

"I'm still in a little bit of shock myself," Querrey said in a television interview after the match.

Murray has consistently played down his own injury, but as his movement clearly deteriorated and the home fans grew more concerned, Querrey's court coverage improved and he perhaps sensed an opening. He rebounded from a poor tiebreaker in the third set to win nine of the next 10 games and 12 of the next 14 to eliminate the defending champion.

"Sam served extremely well at the end of the match; he was going for his shots. Nothing much I could do," Murray said. "The whole tournament I've been a little bit sore. But I tried my best right to the end, gave everything I had. I'm proud about that. It's obviously disappointing to lose at Wimbledon. There's an opportunity there, so I'm sad that it's over."

Querrey, 29, became the first U.S. man to reach a Grand Slam tournament semifinal since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009. Roddick beat Murray in that semifinal and lost to Roger Federer in the final.

Querrey's best result was the quarterfinals last year after he upset Djokovic, then the No. 1 seed and the defending champion, in the third round.

On Friday, Querrey will play No. 7 Marin Cilic, a former U.S. Open champion, who eliminated No. 16 Gilles Muller, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5, 5-7, 6-1. Berdych will face third-seeded Federer, who quickly dispatched sixth-seeded Milos Raonic, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Federer, who will turn 36 next month, is seeking his eighth Wimbledon title. After losing to Raonic in the semifinals of Wimbledon last year, he took the rest of the season off. After returning in January, he won the Australian Open for his 18th Grand Slam title and followed that with two prominent U.S. hardcourt championships. He skipped the clay-court season entirely and is once again in top form at his favorite tournament.

"I cannot believe I've had 100 matches here," Federer said. "That's a lot, I'm happy my body has kept me going over all these years. I'm so, so happy to be in another semifinal."

British tennis fans had been hoping that Murray could join Johanna Konta, the highest-ranked woman from Britain, in the semifinals, after they became the first man and woman from the country to advance to the last eight of the same championships since 1973.

Even with his hip problem, Murray had baffled observers and opponents alike by walking with a slight limp but running as if nothing were wrong. That seemed to be the case in the first three sets Wednesday, and his ability to run down shots is a crucial aspect of his game.

Murray started off winning the first seven points of the match and the first two games. He even jogged from side to side of the court between points, looking sprightly.

As the match progressed and his uneven gait became more pronounced between points, it was clear he was under duress. By the final two sets, it often seemed his best hope was to call for replay challenges, few of which went in his favor. His face was contorted in obvious discomfort late in the match, including at one point in the fifth set when he bit the knuckle on his index finger.

Murray would not retire from the match, but Querrey was merciless and smart, pushing him from corner to corner to make a bad situation worse.

The fans, despite the disappointing result, still applauded Querrey for his achievement. He smiled and waved to them when it was finally over, and Murray walked off the court, still doing his best to disguise his uncomfortable gait.

"It's a really big deal, my first [Grand Slam] semifinal," Querrey said. "To beat Andy, to have it be at Wimbledon, was even a little more special. It was just ... an incredible match. I'm just so happy right now. After losing the first set, I just kept swinging away. Everything fell my way in the fourth and fifth sets."

Wimbledon at a glance

LOOKAHEAD TO TODAY After Andy Murray's loss in the men's quarterfinals, Britain still has one of its own to cheer for in the Wimbledon singles semifinals: Johanna Konta. She is trying to become the host country's first female champion at the All England Club in 40 years. First, though, Konta will need to get past Venus Williams, who already owns five titles at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. This will be the 37-year-old American's 10th Wimbledon semifinal and 22nd at all majors. Konta's only previous match at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament was a semifinal loss at the 2016 Australian Open. Their semifinal will be second on Centre Court, after 2015 runner-up Garbine Muguruza takes on 87th-ranked Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia. Muguruza was the French Open champion last year. Rybarikova, in contrast, had never been past the third round in her 35 previous appearances at majors.

TODAY'S FORECAST Sunny with a high of 75 degrees

WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER Partly cloudy with a high of 75 degrees

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS Men's quarterfinals: No. 24 Sam Querrey beat No. 1 Andy Murray 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1; No. 11 Tomas Berdych beat No. 2 Novak Djokovic 7-6 (2), 2-0 (15-0), retired with injured right elbow; No. 3 Roger Federer beat No. 6 Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4); No. 7 Marin Cilic beat No. 16 Gilles Muller 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5, 5-7, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY 2009 -- The last time a U.S. man reached the semifinals at any Grand Slam tournament (Andy Roddick lost in that year's Wimbledon final). Querrey had never been to the semifinals in 41 previous appearances at majors.

Sports on 07/13/2017