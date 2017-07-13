Trains kill 3 people in pair of accidents

Three Arkansans were killed in two separate accidents involving trains Tuesday night, authorities said.

Two people died after their car collided with a train in northeast Arkansas, according to the Craighead County sheriff's office.

The collision happened near Bono, about 115 miles northeast of Little Rock. The sheriff's office said a car traveling east on County Road 398 collided with a train that was traveling north.

The sheriff's office said two people inside the car were killed. Their names had not yet been released Wednesday.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

In Jefferson County, a Humphrey woman died after she was struck by a train while walking along railroad tracks Tuesday night, authorities said.

Amanda Allen, 30, was walking on the tracks near Mulberry Street in Humphrey sometime before 10 p.m., said Maj. Lafayette Woods, spokesman for the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

She was struck by a Union Pacific train and pronounced dead at the scene, Woods said.

The railroad company has a police force that will investigate the death, he said.

Metro on 07/13/2017