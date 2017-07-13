Little Rock food truck owner sought in girlfriend's slaying found, arrested after jump from 3rd floor

Authorities in West Virginia have arrested a Little Rock food truck owner wanted in the killing of his girlfriend and business partner last year, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Curtis Dorsey, 33, of Little Rock was taken into custody Thursday at an apartment in Clarksburg, W.V., and is awaiting extradition back to Arkansas on a charge of fugitive from justice, according to authorities. He also faces a first-degree murder charge.

Dorsey had fled in a dark-colored truck after fatally shooting 35-year-old Sharniece Hughes in broad daylight Sept. 5, 2016, outside her home in the 6500 block of Mabelvale Pike, which is on the city’s south side, officials said.

Local police found Dorsey in El Paso, Texas, on Oct. 16, 2016, and pursued him until he drove through a barrier between the U.S. and Juarez, Mexico, Deputy U.S. Marshal Kevin Sanders said. Dorsey was able to later re-enter the U.S. without arrest.

In a statement, the U.S. Marshals Service said authorities continued their search until "catching a break" in the case Wednesday.

SWAT teams from Harrison County, W.V., and Clarksburg, W.V., converged on the apartment Thursday, made entry and observed Dorsey exiting the window of a third-story apartment, according to the agency.

Officials said they then arrested Dorsey after he jumped and fell to the ground.

Dorsey suffered several non-life-threatening injuries in the fall, the statement reads. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and, once released, is expected to appear in Harrison County court before returning to Arkansas.

Additional charges are possible against Dorsey after a search warrant of the apartment yielded 4.1 ounces of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of heroin, 23 stamps of heroin, 3 grams of marijuana and $3,640 in cash, authorities said.

Dorsey and Hughes worked together at Pinnacle Point Behavioral Healthcare System in Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. They were listed in a filing with the Arkansas secretary of state’s office as co-owners of Rock-N-Flavors Italian Ice.

Records show Dorsey had no criminal history in Arkansas at the time of the killing. He did, however, have a criminal background in his home city of Philadelphia dating back to 2003.