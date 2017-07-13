BASKETBALL

Caldwell-Pope with Lakers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reportedly has landed with the Los Angeles Lakers, five days after the Detroit Pistons pulled his qualifying offer and traded for Avery Bradley. ESPN.com’s Brian Windhorst was first to report the one-year, $18 million agreement late Tuesday night. The deal officially marks the end of Caldwell-Pope’s tenure in Detroit, which began in 2013 when the Pistons used the eighth pick of the NBA Draft on the 6-5 Georgia shooting guard. Caldwell-Pope, 24, became a restricted free agent in October when the Pistons and agents Rich Paul and Mark Termini failed to reach an agreement before the deadline. A person with firsthand knowledge of the situation told the Detroit Free Press that a four-year, $80 million offer was turned down by Caldwell-Pope.

Cavaliers sign Osman

The Cleveland Cavaliers showed a commitment to the future over the short term when they reached agreement with forward Cedi Osman, 22, on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Osman will receive a three-year, $8.3 million contract, with approximately another $700,000 going toward his Euroleague buyout. The 31st overall pick in 2015 acquired by the Cavs from the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night, Osman has played for Anadolu Efes Istanbul of the Euroleague for the past four seasons. Osman, 6-8, averaged 7.1 points and shot 48 percent from the field and 34 percent from three-point range in 35 games in 2016-2017. Osman spent time with the Cavs recently during the NBA summer league in Las Vegas, Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon reported.

GOLF

Johnson wins senior event

Trish Johnson completed a wire-to-wire victory Wednesday in the Senior LPGA Championship at French Lick, Ind., closing with a 1-over 73 to beat Michelle Redman by three strokes in the first-year event. Johnson finished at 4-under 212 on French Lick Resort’s Pete Dye Course and earned $90,000. Johnson opened with rounds of 67 and 72 to take a three-stroke lead over Redman into the final round. Redman also shot 73. Hall of Famer Laura Davies (68) tied for third at 1 over with Helen Alfredsson (69) and Wendy Doolan (71).

SWIMMING

Lochte returns today

Ryan Lochte is returning to USA Swimming competition this week for the first time since his 10-month suspension for his behavior at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics ended. The 32-year-old new father will compete at the L.A. Invitational, which begins today on the Southern California campus where he trains and now represents Trojan Swim Club. The six-time Olympic gold medalist is entered in the 50- and 100-meter freestyles and 200 individual medley. His times of 48.16 seconds in the 100 free and 1 minute, 54.00 seconds in the IM are top-seeded. Lochte was ineligible to compete at the recent U.S. nationals, which kept him from qualifying for the world championships beginning July 23 in Hungary. His suspension ended June 30. Lochte was suspended last summer after he and three other swimmers vandalized a gas station during the Rio Games and then said they had been robbed at gunpoint.

MOTOR SPORTS

Almirola back in action

Aric Almirola plans to return to action this weekend after missing two months of the NASCAR season with a fractured vertebra. Richard Petty Motorsports announced Wednesday that Almirola would be back in the No. 43 car this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Almirola suffered an acute compression fracture to his T5 vertebra — just above the middle of his back — during a fiery multi-car wreck May 13 at Kansas Speedway. The final step of his comeback involved a test Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Almirola said in a statement that “when something gets taken away from you at a moment’s notice like that, it has certainly made me appreciate my passion for racing and my desire to compete at this level.”

Crew chief suspended

Kyle Larson’s crew chief has been suspended three races and fined $75,000 for failing post-race inspection after last week’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race at Kentucky. Chad Johnston will miss Cup races starting this weekend at New Hampshire. Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet was penalized for a rear brake cooling assembly that did not meet standards. His team also was penalized 35 points. Chip Ganassi Racing said it will not appeal NASCAR’s penalty.

SOCCER

U.S. tops Martinique

Jordan Morris’ second goal of the game broke a tie in the 76th minute, and the United States edged tiny Martinique 3-2 on Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Tampa, Fla., after wasting a two-goal lead against a team that is not even a member of FIFA. Failing to break through in the first half, the U.S. built a 2-0 lead on goals by Omar Gonzalez in the 53rd minute and Morris in the 64th. But Martinique, a French overseas department, tied the score on two goals by Kevin Parsemain, the first a long-range shot that went past goalkeeper Brad Guzan on a bounce and the second a pass that hit Parsemain and went in on the deflection. The U.S., which opened last weekend with a 1-1 tie against Panama, completes group play Saturday against Nicaragua in Cleveland.

BASKETBALL

George gets star treatment in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Paul George never expected to end up in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder and their fans are already making the pitch to keep him for a while.

A day after hundreds of fans greeted George at the airport, the Thunder pulled out all the stops with a lavish, invitation-only welcome party Wednesday night.

Of course, George has just one year left on his deal, so now is the time to start making a lasting impression.

“I’ve been wowed ever since we landed,” George said at the celebration. “I got a real welcoming, and this feels like home.”

George said the Thunder weren’t on his radar while the Indiana Pacers sought a trade for the star small forward. He’s an Olympic gold medalist, a four-time All-Star and has been first- or second-team All-Defense three times in his career. He’s coming off a career-best season offensively with 23.7 points per game.

He could get even better in his new setup — most notably, sharing the court with Russell Westbrook. George said he’s never had a teammate the caliber of the reigning NBA MVP, and he hopes to ease Westbrook’s burden to carry the franchise.

“He doesn’t have to have that pressure to shoulder it all, to have to feel that he has to do it alone,” George said. “I think we’ll work really well.”

George twice led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat. He said he thinks he and Westbrook can help each other win an NBA championship, and he can see them teaming up long term.

“If we love where we’re at and we feel like we can do something special here, I’m open to it,” he said.