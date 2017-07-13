The World in Brief

Malta parliament OKs gay marriage

VALLETTA, Malta — Lawmakers in Malta legalized same-sex marriage Wednesday, joining much of Western Europe by replacing the traditional “you are now husband and wife” declaration in civil ceremonies with “you are now spouses.”

Only one lawmaker out of 67 in the Maltese parliament voted against the legislation, signaling its broad support on the island nation despite opposition from the Catholic Church.

The Labor Party-led government had promised to introduce the bill after winning a second term last month. Both opposition parties supported it, ensuring its passage.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat hailed the “historic” vote, saying it showed Maltese society had reached “an unprecedented level of maturity.”

Ex-Brazil president gets term in prison

RIO DE JANEIRO — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted Wednesday of corruption and money laundering, the most high-profile conviction yet in a wide-ranging graft investigation.

Federal Judge Sergio Moro sentenced Silva to 9½ years in prison, but the former leader will remain free while an appeal is heard.

The decision was widely expected, even by Silva’s defense team.

In many quarters in Brazil, Silva remains popular, and he is considered a front-runner in next year’s presidential elections.

The case is part of a corruption investigation that has led to the conviction of dozens of business executives and politicians.

Silva was accused of receiving a beachfront apartment and repairs to the property as kickbacks from the construction company OAS.

The former president said the charges are unfounded.

GI’s widow, vet file

to seize payout

TORONTO — Court papers filed in Canada this week formally seek to take millions of dollars from a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan.

Omar Khadr was reportedly paid $8 million by Canada’s government last week under a court ruling that his rights were violated at the U.S. military base in Cuba.

The Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops after a 2002 firefight that killed Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer. Khadr was suspected of throwing the grenade that killed Speer.

Tabitha Speer, the soldier’s widow, and former soldier Layne Morris, who was blinded in the firefight, won a wrongful-death judgment of $134.1 million against Khadr two years ago in Utah.

Lawyers for the two filed a motion in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice asking that the judgment be enforced in Canada and that Khadr’s assets be frozen until payment is sorted out.