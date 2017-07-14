2 TV stations in Arkansas set to launch joint weeknight newscast

Two northeast Arkansas TV stations established two years ago are set to launch a joint news broadcast next week, according to the affiliates.

Jonesboro’s Fox and CBS affiliates said Northeast Arkansas News, a weeknight news program airing at different times each weeknight, will begin serving viewers in the state’s northeast Monday, a statement reads in part.

Both stations air under the call letters KJNB-TV, with Fox 39 as the primary channel and CBS 39 as a secondary digital channel.

“Northeast Arkansas News will offer Jonesboro and the surrounding area a compelling brand of news that will give a new voice of local events and happenings,” said veteran journalist Lon Tegals, who is leading the launch.

Tegals has more than 30 years of experience working at TV stations, including leading the launch of Fox and NBC stations in Biloxi, Miss.

The show's anchor team is set to include Sarah Blakely, an alumna of Purdue University's Brian Lamb School of Communication, according to the statement.

Mike Reed, CEO and owner of KJNB, said the stations will give viewers another outlet for local news.

Northeast Arkansas News will air at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weeknights on CBS 39 and at 9 p.m. weeknights on Fox 39.