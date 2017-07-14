Police seek tips ahead of 20th anniversary of unsolved double-killing in Arkansas

In the summer of 1989, Arkansas police found a 20-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend shot to death in their car.

Nearly 20 years later, they are still searching for clues.

In a statement released Friday, Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick called for anyone with information regarding the killings to come forward.

“I am very interested in solving this case so that we can bring those responsible to justice, and give the families of the two victims a sense of closure that is long overdue,” he said.

Police found the bodies of Frank Steven Delaney and Teela L. Hudson on Aug. 31, 1987. They were sprawled out in Delaney’s Oldsmobile on a road near Hot Springs. The doors were wide open.

Delaney had picked Hudson up from her shift at Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar. A store manager at the restaurant was one of the last people to see Hudson alive.

She said the teenager was saving for a car and wanted to study computer science in college, according to a 1997 Democrat-Gazette story.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Garland County Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 622-3660.