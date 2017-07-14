Arkansas man, 21, attacks parole officer, police say

Police say a 21-year-old Arkansas man is in custody after he attacked his parole officer during a scheduled visit Tuesday, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

When David Dale Laster’s parole officer attempted to arrest him for a violation, Laster ran from the Hot Spring parole office, police said.

He left the room wearing a pair of handcuffs, according to an affidavit cited by the newspaper, and did not stop running until he hit a door he could not open.

Laster then charged at his parole officer, according to the affidavit.

The parole officer pulled out his pepper spray and Laster knocked the officer's glasses off as both fell on the floor fighting, the affidavit said.

The officer reportedly later pulled out his weapon and ordered Laster to lie facedown on the ground.

As other officers handcuffed Laster, he vowed to "get out shortly" and threatened to "come and find you," the affidavit said.

Laster faces charges of second-degree escape, second-degree battery, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.

He is being held at Garland County jail in lieu of a $13,000 bond.