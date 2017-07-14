Arkansas man ejected, killed when pickup veers off road in crash

An Arkansas man was killed when he was ejected from a pickup in crash in Jefferson County Thursday evening, officials said.

A deputy with the Jefferson County sheriff's office arrived at the scene around 6:10 p.m. and found that 60-year-old Stephen L. Burns of Jefferson County had been ejected from his truck, according to a news release.

Burns had been traveling north in a 1996 Ford F-150 along Camden Road when he lost control of the pickup in the 5800 block, the release said. The truck veered off, then back on the roadway at least twice twice before crashing, the release said.

Burns suffered fatal injuries, the release said. The pickup was totaled.

The responding deputy reported that Burns smelled of intoxicants.

At least 253 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.