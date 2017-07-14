Budget plan found to fall short

WASHINGTON -- A new government analysis of President Donald Trump's budget plan says it wouldn't come close to balancing the federal ledger like the White House has promised.

Thursday's Congressional Budget Office report says that Trump's budget, if followed to the letter, would result in a $720 billion deficit at the end of 10 years instead of the slight surplus promised.

The budget office said Trump's plan would reduce the deficit by a total of $3.3 trillion over 10 years instead of the $5.6 trillion deficit cut promised by the White House. The nonpartisan scorekeeper estimated that deficits in each of the coming 10 years will exceed the $585 billion in red ink posted last year.

The budget office said that Trump relied on far too optimistic predictions of economic growth and that Trump's rosy projections are the chief reason his budget doesn't balance as promised.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

"Nearly all of that [deficit] difference arises because the administration projects higher revenue projections -- stemming mainly from a projection of faster economic growth," the office said.

Trump's budget predicts that the U.S. economy will soon ramp up to annual growth in gross domestic product of 3 percent; the budget office's long-term projections predict annual GDP growth averaging 1.9 percent.

"The CBO report shows that the president built his budget on fantasy projections," said Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky, the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee.

Trump's May budget submission proposed politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net for the poor and other domestic programs. Many of its recommendations were deemed dead on arrival and are being ignored by Republicans controlling Congress.

The budget office also said the Trump plan contained too little detail to accurately predict its effects on the economy. The White House promised that its economic projections will produce $2.1 trillion in deficit reduction, mostly from overhauling the tax code and reducing the burden regulations have on the economy. But Trump's tax overhaul plan so far is so vague that it can fit on a single page.

The analysis came as the administration and Republicans controlling the House are struggling to unite Republicans behind an alternative congressional budget plan that's a prerequisite for a hoped-for tax overhaul effort this fall.

The stakes on completing a budget are high for the Trump administration. Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Thursday that the administration's plans to cut taxes hinge on completing a 2018 budget, a procedural requirement so that the tax cuts can be passed without having to rely on Democratic support in the Senate.

"The tax reform concepts rely almost entirely on the budget resolution passing," Mulvaney said at a breakfast with reporters.

Mulvaney said that discussion continues among House lawmakers about fashioning a package of cuts from so-called mandatory programs that can win support from both conservative and centrist Republicans.

But Mulvaney was quick to downplay calls for an aggressive timeline on the administration's agenda. He said it was unreasonable to expect Congress to raise the government's borrowing authority, replace the 2010 health insurance law and pass a 2018 budget in the "next couple of weeks." Mulvaney said that the priority is completing the GOP's rewrite of health care first.

The Congressional Budget Office is the nonpartisan scorekeeper that is to offer lawmakers independent analysis of legislation, the budget and the economy. While the White House and many Republicans have criticized the office's coverage estimates for the 2010 Affordable Care Act and the House and Senate GOP replacement plans, the White House hasn't been critical of its budget predictions.

"While it does very well at times predicting things on budget -- whether it's revenue or spending, we don't always agree that it does a great job predicting [health care] coverage," White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters last month.

On Thursday, the White House budget office took heart that the Congressional Budget Office credited it with $4.2 trillion worth of spending cuts over the next decade, including $1.9 trillion from health care programs; it also says the administration would cut taxes by almost $1 trillion over that time, mostly because of its plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The deficit cuts may come up short of balance, but the White House noted they are still very ambitious.

"We are thrilled that CBO confirms that the president's proposed budget resulted in the largest deficit reduction they have ever scored. CBO agrees that this is the largest deficit reduction package in American history," said White House budget office spokesman Meghan Burris, promising that Trump's economic agenda "will jump-start the economy."

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak of The Associated Press.

A Section on 07/14/2017