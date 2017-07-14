City's ex-IT chief faces theft charge

SEARCY -- A former information technology director for the city of Searcy has been charged with felony theft of property over purchases totaling more than $25,000.

Between March 2013 and February of this year, David Sawyers, 52, made 145 purchases from three Internet companies that were not current suppliers of IT or computer-related products or services, according to an affidavit filed Wednesday in White County Circuit Court.

During that time, the city paid what turned out to be "fraudulent" invoices to one of the purported suppliers for $20,932.77, to another for $114,364.63 and to a third for $69,668.63, according to the affidavit.

State Desk on 07/14/2017