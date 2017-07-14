COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

July 14

Honor Choir Concert

SEARCY — High school students from 11 states will present a free choral concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Reynolds Recital Hall at Harding University. Participants in the university’s summer Honor Choir program are on campus all week studying voice, sight-reading, staging and choreography, improvisation and choral music. Cliff Ganus, director of choral activities, organized the week’s activities and will direct the evening concert. For more information, contact the music department at (501) 279-4343. For more Harding events, visit harding.edu/calendar.

July 15

AARP Smart Driver Course

SEARCY — Unity Health will host an AARP Smart Driver Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Hubach Conference Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. Participants need to park behind the hospital off Moore Street and use the elevator to go to the first floor. The instructor is Jerry Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card and $20 for nonmembers. Bring a sweater or light jacket, as the room is cool. To register for the class, call Elizabeth Leaver at PrimeTimes at (501) 278-3230.

July 17

Demonstration on Alcohol Ink

FAIRFIELD BAY — Maureen Rousseau of Hot Springs will present an art demonstration on alcohol ink at 10 a.m. at Bayside Art Studio, on the corner of Greenwood and Arkansas 330. The free demo is provided for members and guests by the North Central Arkansas Artist League. For more information, call Joyce Hartmann at (501) 745-6615 or look on Facebook at artist.maureen.rousseau.

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Arkansas State University-Searcy, 1800 E. Moore Ave. The agenda will include special elections. For more information, email white@arkdems.org or call (501) 368-9390.

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a community music gathering from 6-8 p.m. in the Community Room at First Community Bank. The event will focus on songs for singing — country, gospel, folk and patriotic music. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

July 17-19

Wheel Thrown Pottery Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozark Folk Center will offer two summer pottery classes with Judi Munn and John Perry. Participants will learn how to sculpt clay or throw a pot on the wheel. To register for a class, call (870) 269-3851.

July 17-21

Summer Art Camp for Kids

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will host a Summer Art Camp for Kids on Monday through July 21 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Students entering kindergarten through the second grade will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and students going into third through sixth grades will meet from 1-2:30 p.m. The cost is $50 for the week. Students will learn a variety of art techniques with instructor Leia Parks, and their artwork will be featured in an exhibit Aug. 8-26 at the BAAC Gallery on Main. Register online at www.batesvilleareaartscouncil.org, or call (870) 793-3382 for more information.

JULY 19-21

Summer Herb Workshops

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Susan Belsinger — culinary expert, author, herbalist and noted teacher — will conduct a series of herbal and cooking workshops Wednesday through July 21 at the Ozark Folk Center. Participants are invited to sign up for these hands-on workshops that may change the way they view food. For more information, contact the Folk Center at (870) 269-3851 or ozarkfolkcenter@arkansas.com.

ONGOING

SWOP Entries Deadline

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas artists are invited to submit work for the 2018 Small Works on Paper exhibition sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council. The 31st Small Works on Paper is a competitive visual-art exhibition showcasing artwork no larger than 18 by 24 inches by Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery featuring the artwork of Arkansas artists. Membership is free. The deadline for entries is July 21. Visit arkansasarts.org to submit work online, or call (501) 324-9767 to receive a form by mail. For more information, contact Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Governor’s Arts Awards Nominations Deadline

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards. The annual awards program recognizes Arkansas artists, arts patrons, arts educators and corporations for their outstanding contributions to the arts community. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 4. To download a nomination form or to submit a nomination online, visit arkansasarts.org. Nominees must be current Arkansas residents or Arkansas-based corporations. For more information, contact Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffer@arkansas.gov.

Camp Awesome-Kid’s College

BEEBE — Arkansas State University-Beebe will offer Camp Awesome-Kid’s College during July. The camp is designed to provide children with a fun and exciting range of unique opportunities to gain new knowledge, explore careers, develop new skills and boost self-confidence. Camp Awesome is recommended for second- through eighth-graders, and courses are offered on the Beebe, Searcy and Heber Springs campuses. For more information, including a complete schedule of classes, or to register, call (501) 362-1273, email daschueren@asub.edu or visit www.asub.edu.

Michael Church Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present Reconstructing Dreams, artwork by Michael Church, through Aug. 5 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Church experimented with collage and developed a process of finding old images, cutting them up, then reassembling the pieces into new scenes. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Pioneer Village Summer Saturdays

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, a late-1800s village at 1200 Higginson St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all Saturdays through August. Volunteers will give tours of the buildings and grounds. All buildings are original to White County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information or to verify opening in the event of rain, call (501) 580-6633.

Summer Arkansas Artists and Mentors Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is featuring the exhibit Arkansas Grown: Artists Emerging on the Arkansas Art Scene through Aug. 15 in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. Participating artists and their mentors are Hannah May and mentor Stephen Driver; Logan Hunter and mentor Louise Halsey; Joey Lindsey and mentor John Baymore; Irena Fernandez and mentor Richard Stephens; Robert LaWarre and mentor Austin Lindsey; and Cat Traen and mentor Amy Klein. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (501) 882-4495.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Rigid Heddle Weaving Workshop

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Take home your own handwoven scarf from this two-day workshop Wednesday and July 20 at the Ozark Folk Center. Participants can learn this fun, easy craft or hone their skills and pick up a few new tricks. Students will learn quick and easy direct warping of the loom and move on to cover basic weaving and various advanced techniques. There will be a demonstration of advanced weaving techniques to produce patterned fabrics on the rigid heddle loom. For more information, contact the Folk Center at (870) 269-3851 or ozarkfolkcenter@arkansas.com.

Church Yard Sale

JACKSONVILLE — St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 2403 McArthur Drive, will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20-22 and 27-29. The sale is sponsored by the church’s youth group. For more information, call the church at (501) 982-4891.

White County Business Expo

SEARCY — The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 2017 Business Expo on July 25 in Harding University’s Ganus Activities Complex. The event is an opportunity for businesses to advertise their services and products, building relationships between the businesses and members of the community. The expo will open to the general public from noon to 4 p.m. Exhibitor-space reservation forms are available on the chamber’s website. Early-bird booth pricing is available until Wednesday. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 268-2458.

Basic Computer Class

ASH FLAT — Ozarka College will host a basic computer course from 9-11 a.m. July 27 through the school’s Continuing Education program. The course will be taught by Ozarka College’s new information science technology program coordinator/faculty, Ken Barton. The cost of the class is $25, or $20 for students ages 60 and older. Preregistration is required. For more information or to register, call Ozarka College-Ash Flat at (870) 994.7273. For information on earning a degree in information science technology, contact Barton at the number above or ken.barton@ozarka.edu.

Soil Health Day

NEWPORT — The 2017 Soil Health Day will take place Aug. 2 at The Depot. The schedule will include sign-in at 10:45 a.m., a rainfall simulator at 11 a.m., lunch and a speaker at 11:30 a.m., and a field visit and questions at 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. To RSVP by July 21 or for more information, call Melanie O’Tinger or Suzanne Teel at the Jackson County Conservation District at (870) 523-8986, ext. 3.

Fulton County Fair Armband Tickets

SALEM — The Fulton County Fair, set for July 24-29, will bring back Johnson Brothers Amusements of El Dorado. Advance armband tickets for carnival rides will be on sale until noon July 26 at Shaver Plumbing and Hardware; FNBC Community Bank at the Salem and Mammoth Spring locations; the Bank of Salem at the Salem, Mammoth Spring and Viola locations; North Arkansas Electric Cooperative and Hill’s Auto Sales in Salem; Tri-County Farm and Ranch in Ash Flat; and the Fulton County Fair Office at the fairgrounds. Advance tickets are $15 and will be honored from 6-10 p.m. July 26-29 for all rides. Armbands will be $20 at the fair.

Marty Stuart Concert

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Marty Stuart will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in the large auditorium at Ozark Folk Center State Park. Tickets are reserved seating at $35 for premium seats and $25 for general reserved seats. To purchase tickets, call (870)-269-3851 and press No. 2.

