Earthquake rumbles central Oklahoma, felt in parts of Arkansas; no reports of damage

STROUD, Okla. — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 struck Friday morning in Oklahoma.

The USGS says the quake hit shortly before 9 a.m. near Stroud, about 55 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. There have been no reports of injuries or damage. The USGS says the quake was felt in western Arkansas and Wichita, Kansas.

Another earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 was recorded near Stroud about 20 minutes later.

Scientists have linked some oil and gas production in Oklahoma to an uptick in earthquakes, but the frequency of such earthquakes in Oklahoma has dropped as the state imposes new restrictions on the injection of wastewater underground.

Oklahoma experienced its largest-ever recorded earthquake in September, a 5.8-magnitude temblor centered in Pawnee.