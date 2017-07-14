Foiled carjacking, target tells Little Rock police

A central Arkansas man thwarted a carjacking Wednesday by pushing a masked assailant carrying a big stick to the ground, officials said.

Little Rock officers went to a home in the 2100 block of West 10th Street around 6:20 p.m. and spoke with a 50-year-old Conway man, according to a police report.

The man told police he was in the backyard when a masked stranger walked out of the alley with a large stick in his hand. He demanded the keys to the man's 2002 Ford F-150.

The 50-year-old shoved the stranger to the ground, after which the stranger "rolled onto his feet" and ran back to the alley, the report said.

No suspects were listed on the report.

