Killer of Putin critic gets 20-year term

MOSCOW -- The man convicted of gunning down Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov on a bridge within sight of the Kremlin was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors had asked for life imprisonment for Zaur Dadayev in the 2015 killing that sent shock waves through Russia's beleaguered opposition. Prosecutor Maria Semenenko said a decision on whether to appeal the sentence would be made after studying the judge's decision.

Ilya Yashin, a close Nemtsov ally, criticized the sentence. "Of course, it's small -- what is 20 years for a human life?" he said, according to the news agency Tass.

Four others convicted of involvement in the assassination were sentenced to terms ranging from 11 to 19 years.

Nemtsov was a top opponent of President Vladimir Putin. At the time of his death, he was working on a report about Russia's military involvement in the war in eastern Ukraine and in the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. The report was released three months later.

Vatican to try ex-execs over cash misuse

VATICAN CITY -- Vatican prosecutors have indicted the former president and the ex-treasurer of the Vatican's children's hospital over accusations of diverting money from the hospital's fundraising foundation to pay for the extensive renovation of a top cardinal's apartment.

The indictment released Thursday orders Giuseppe Profiti and Massimo Spina to stand trial in the Vatican tribunal starting Tuesday.

The indictment accuses the two of using $481,000 from Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital's fundraising foundation to pay for renovations on Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone's penthouse apartment starting in 2013, when he retired as Vatican secretary of state.

Profiti has admitted to the payment, but he said it was an investment so the foundation could use the apartment for fundraising events.

Bertone, who had appointed Profiti as president of the hospital in 2008, denied knowledge of the payment and said he had paid for the renovations out of his own pocket.

U.S., Somali troops raid al-Shabab town

HARGEISA, Somalia -- United States and Somali military forces raided a rebel-held village in southern Somalia and killed several al-Shabab fighters early Thursday, a senior Somali intelligence official said, as both countries step up efforts against Africa's deadliest Islamic extremist group.

Somali commandos accompanied by U.S. forces in two helicopters raided two locations, the official said. They included a detention center run by al-Shabab in Kunya-Barrow village in Lower Shabelle region, and an unknown number of detainees were freed.

Troops engaged a small number of extremist fighters, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

The al-Qaida-linked Al-Shabab said through its Andalus radio arm that its fighters foiled an attempted raid by U.S. and African forces.

Bid to hold ex-detainee's assets denied

TORONTO -- A judge in Toronto on Thursday dismissed a request to freeze the assets of a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who was recently awarded a settlement by the Canadian government.

Omar Khadr last week was reportedly issued an $8 million settlement by the Canadian government after a court ruled his rights were violated while he was locked up at the American prison for a decade.

Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops after a firefight at a suspected al-Qaida compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Speer. Khadr was suspected of throwing the grenade that killed Speer.

Tabitha Speer, the soldier's widow, and Layne Morris, who was blinded in the 2002 firefight, won a default $134.1 million wrongful-death judgment against Khadr two years ago in Utah.

Speer filed a motion in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice this week, requesting that the judgment be enforced in Canada and to freeze Khadr's assets until payment of the Utah judgment is sorted out.

The judge said the request to freeze Khadr's assets pending a trial was "extraordinary."

