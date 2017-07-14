Arrest made after man cut, robbed of moped in downtown Little Rock

A man was arrested Thursday after he slashed the arm of another person and stole his moped in downtown Little Rock, police said.

Officers went to 1212 W. Second St. after getting a call that a person had been cut, according to a police report. The victim told investigators that a man later identified as 52-year-old Arthur Paul Acevedo pulled out a knife and demanded his moped.

Acevedo is accused of then cutting the victim on his left arm before taking the moped and pushing it down the street.

Police said they found Acevedo sometime before 9:30 p.m. with a knife in his possession and blood on his hand.

Acevedo faces charges of aggravated robbery, second-degree battery and theft of property, all felonies. He is being held without bond.

A court date is scheduled for July 20.