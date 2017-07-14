I-30 bridge work to delay motorists

Construction on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Red River in Miller County will require a lane shift that is expected to cause significant traffic delays today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Crews will move eastbound traffic onto the newly constructed bridge in the afternoon, weather permitting.

Westbound traffic will continue to travel on the existing bridge while work is completed on the westbound approaches to the new bridge, the department said. Motorists are encouraged to take other routes.

Work began on the $37 million project to replace the bridge and approaches in Miller and Hempstead counties in August 2015. The existing bridge was constructed in 1967 and is being replaced to include shoulders and to meet current design standards. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Metro on 07/14/2017