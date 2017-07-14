Jailed Nobel winner, dissident dies in China

BEIJING -- Liu Xiaobo, who kept vigil on Tiananmen Square in 1989 to protect protesters from encroaching soldiers, promoted a pro-democracy charter that led to his 11-year prison sentence and was awarded the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize, died Thursday. He was 61.

The bureau of justice of Shenyang, the city in northeastern China where Liu was being treated for cancer, announced on its website that Liu had died.

The Chinese government revealed he had liver cancer in late June only after it was virtually beyond treatment. Officially, Liu gained medical parole. But even as he faced death, he was kept silenced and under guard in a hospital, still a captive of the authoritarian controls that he had fought for decades.

The police have kept his wife, Liu Xia, under house arrest, preventing her from speaking out about Liu's death and his belated treatment for cancer.

"Can't operate, can't do radiotherapy, can't do chemotherapy," Liu Xia said in a brief video message to a friend when her husband's fatal condition was announced. The message quickly spread online.

Liu's illness elicited a deluge of sympathy from friends, Chinese rights activists and international groups, who saw him as a fearless advocate of peaceful democratic change. He was the first Nobel Peace laureate to die in state custody since Carl von Ossietzky, the German pacifist and foe of Nazism who won the prize in 1935 and died under guard in 1938 after years of maltreatment.

"The reaction to his illness shows how much he was respected," said Cui Weiping, a former professor of literature in Beijing who knew Liu and now lives in Los Angeles. "People from all walks of life -- friends, strangers, young people -- have been outraged to hear that someone with terminal cancer was kept locked up till he died."

Liu was arrested most recently in 2008, after he helped initiate Charter 08, a bold petition calling for democracy, the rule of law and an end to censorship.

A year later, a court in Beijing tried and convicted Liu on a charge of inciting subversion. The petition and essays he wrote in which he upbraided and mocked the Chinese government were cited in the verdict. Liu responded to his trial with a warning about China's future.

"Hatred can rot a person's wisdom and conscience," Liu said in a statement he prepared for the trial. "An enemy mentality will poison the spirit of a nation and inflame brutal life and death struggles, destroy a society's tolerance and humanity, and hinder a country's advance toward freedom and democracy."

By the time of the trial, Liu was already China's best-known dissident, and his fame grew even more when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 while imprisoned in northeast China. The Nobel committee in Norway praised him as "the foremost symbol of this wide-ranging struggle for human rights in China."

Liu could not collect the prize himself, and he was represented at the ceremony by an empty chair. His statement for his trial, which he was not allowed to read out, served in his absence as his Nobel lecture.

"Xiaobo was wedded both psychically and physically to China and its fate," Geremie Barme, an Australian Sinologist and a close friend of Liu's, wrote in a tribute before Liu's death. "In the end, his words and deeds may have garnered him a Nobel Prize, yet in an authoritarian system, one that since 1989 has oscillated merely between the poles of the cruel and the pitiless, they sealed his fate."

A Section on 07/14/2017