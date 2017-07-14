Motorcyclist from Little Rock killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash

A Little Rock man was killed after he was thrown from his motorcycle and struck a road sign and fence in Saline County on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A motorcycle was traveling south at a fast pace in the 20400 block of Springlake Road south of Little Rock around 2:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The motorcycle left the road, ejecting the rider, 35-year-old Randy Taylor, police said

Taylor reportedly struck a road sign and fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the accident. No one else was reportedly injured.

At least 253 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.