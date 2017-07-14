LR fugitive nabbed in W.Va.

Authorities in West Virginia have arrested a Little Rock food truck owner wanted in the killing of his girlfriend and business partner last year, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Curtis Dorsey, 33, of Little Rock was found Thursday at an apartment in Clarksburg, W.Va., and taken into custody, officials said. He is awaiting extradition back to Arkansas on a charge of fugitive from justice, authorities said. He also faces a first-degree murder charge.

Dorsey had fled in a dark-colored truck after 35-year-old Sharniece Hughes was fatally shot in broad daylight Sept. 5 outside her home in the 6500 block of Mabelvale Pike, officials said.

El Paso, Texas, police found Dorsey Oct. 16 and pursued him until he drove through a barrier between the U.S. and Juarez, Mexico, Deputy U.S. Marshal Kevin Sanders said. Dorsey later was able to re-enter the U.S. without arrest.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: 2016 Little Rock homicides]

In a statement Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service said authorities continued their search until "catching a break" in the case Wednesday.

Special Weapons and Tactics teams from Harrison County, W.Va., and Clarksburg, W.Va., converged at the apartment Thursday, entered and observed Dorsey exiting the window of a third-story apartment, according to the agency.

Officials said they arrested Dorsey after he jumped and fell to the ground.

Dorsey suffered several non-life-threatening injuries in the fall, the statement reads. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and, once released, is expected to appear in Harrison County court before returning to Arkansas.

Additional charges are possible against Dorsey after a search warrant of the apartment yielded 4.1 ounces of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of heroin, 23 stamps of heroin, 3 grams of marijuana and $3,640, authorities said.

Dorsey and Hughes worked together at Pinnacle Point Behavioral Healthcare System in Little Rock. They were listed in a filing with the Arkansas secretary of state's office as co-owners of the Rock-N-Flavors Italian Ice food truck.

Records show Dorsey had no criminal history in Arkansas at the time of the killing. He did, however, have a criminal background in his home city of Philadelphia dating back to 2003.

Metro on 07/14/2017