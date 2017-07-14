Arkansas man pleads guilty in brawling death at fairgrounds

SEARCY -- A Dover man will be sentenced Aug. 22 for the February death of a Mena man who was fatally injured in a fight at the White County Fairgrounds, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Chad Alexander, 34, pleaded guilty in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday to a reduced charge of manslaughter. Alexander had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Heffington, 36.

Heffington died in a hospital in February from injuries he suffered in the Jan. 21 fight.

Under Arkansas law, manslaughter carries a sentence of three to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Reed McCoy said.

State Desk on 07/14/2017