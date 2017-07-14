Little Rock man arrested after marijuana discovery

Police arrested a man Thursday after finding more than a pound of marijuana in his Little Rock home, according to an arrest report.

Juangelicio Boykins, 44, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture or deliver.

Officers executed a search and seizure warrant about 8:15 a.m. at Boykins' home at 1401 S. Martin St., according to the report. They reportedly found 1.6 pounds of marijuana and a handgun.

Boykins was additionally charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Boykins, who also has a listed address at 1818 Abigail St. in Little Rock, was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.