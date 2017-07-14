Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 14, 2017, 7:31 a.m.

Man shot in leg in Little Rock; police investigate

By Scott Carroll

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Little Rock police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Thursday.

Officers were called at 6:22 p.m. to the 8700 block of Baseline Road, just east of Interstate 30. Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said they found a man in the area who'd been shot in the leg. McClanahan said the man was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released the man's identity.

Circumstances of the shooting were unclear. Witnesses provided conflicting accounts of what happened, according to police.

No arrests had been made.

Arkansas Online