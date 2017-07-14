Medicare Rx plan’s pain-pill use noted

Nearly 70,000 people on Medicare’s drug plan received “extreme” amounts of narcotic painkillers in 2016 and more than 22,000 others appeared to be “doctor shopping” for drugs, patterns that put both groups “at serious risk of opioid misuse or overdose,” a government watchdog reported Thursday.

In all, about a half-million people on the drug plan took amounts of the powerful drugs considered too large under standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Inspector General’s office of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. That number excludes people who had cancer or were in hospice, who may require large doses of painkillers.

The report highlights another aspect of the prescription opioid epidemic that killed more than 15,000 people through overdoses in 2015: potential abuse by older and disabled people who qualify for Medicare Part D, the program’s optional prescription drug benefit.

In 2016, 43.6 million people were covered. Medicare primarily serves people who are older than 65.

The opioid crisis has been most closely linked to people between 25 and 44, particularly economically stressed whites and people in rural and small-town America. But the new report shows that older people are far from immune.

As pressure to rein in the use of addictive painkillers has grown along with the epidemic, some older people and patients in chronic pain have pushed back, worrying that they will not be able to obtain the medications they say allow them to function.

The nearly 70,000 extreme users received the equivalent of 240 milligrams of morphine every day for the entire year, Inspector General Daniel Levinson’s office reported.

The CDC recommends avoiding consumption of more than 90 milligrams per day and says use of the drugs for more than three months substantially raises the risk of dependence. The most common drugs were Tramadol and pills containing hydrocodone or oxycodone.

The report found sharp differences among states in opioid consumption. In Alabama, 46 percent of Part D beneficiaries had received at least one opioid, and in Mississippi, the figure was 45 percent. At the low end of the scale was Hawaii, at 21 percent, and New York, at 22 percent.

Overall, 1 in 3 Medicare drug beneficiaries received an opioid last year.