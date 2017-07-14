Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 14, 2017, 5:35 p.m.

No Whining: Pope's humor intact despite rough few weeks

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:18 p.m.

PHOTO BY TIZIANA FABI/POOL PHOTO VIA AP

Pope Francis addresses journalists during the traditional press conference on his flight back to Rome, following a two-day visit at Fatima, Portugal, Saturday, May 13, 2017.


VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis hasn't lost his sense of humor despite a rough few weeks of clamorous exits of top Vatican officials and some other negative headlines.

He has hung a sign on the door of his hotel suite reading: "No Whining." In smaller print the sign continues: "Transgressors are subject to a syndrome of victimization and the ensuing reduction of a sense of humor and capacity to resolve problems. Sanctions are doubled when the violation is committed in the presence of children."

The online Vatican site of the La Stampa daily, Vatican Insider, published a photo of the sign Friday.

In recent weeks, the Vatican's auditor general resigned, its treasurer returned to Australia to face trial for sex abuse and its top doctrine official was dismissed.

