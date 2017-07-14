BREWERS

Webb acquired from Yankees

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Tyler Webb from the New York Yankees for minor league first baseman Garrett Cooper.

The trade was announced Thursday. Webb had a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances this year season with the Yankees without recording a decision.

Webb made his big league debut on June 24 after going 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 21 games at Class AAA. He turns 27 next week.

The Brewers say they haven't determined whether he'll be assigned to the minors or join the big league team. He could eventually join a bullpen that has been inconsistent at times except for All-Star closer Corey Knebel.

The Brewers are the surprise leader in the National League Central at the All-Star break, leading the Cubs and Cardinals each by 5 1/2 games.

Cooper was batting .366 with 17 home runs and 82 RBI at Class AAA.

RAYS

Rasmus to 'step away' from game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have placed injured outfielder Colby Rasmus on the restricted list after the player's decision to "step away from baseball."

The team did not provide specifics Thursday, instead saying in a brief statement that the club fully supports the player deciding to leave.

The statement concluded: "We are thankful for his contributions to our team, and we wish him and his family the best as they move forward. Respecting the privacy of Colby and his family, the Rays will have no further comment."

Rasmus, who signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent last winter, had been on the 10-day disabled list since June 23 with left hip tendinitis.

He was limited by injuries to appearing in 37 games this season, but was batting .281 with 9 home runs and 23 RBI in 121 at-bats.

WHITE SOX

Surgery ends reliever's season

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox reliever Nate Jones has undergone season-ending arm surgery.

Sidelined since April 28 because of inflammation in his right elbow, he experienced discomfort during a throwing session last week.

General Manager Rick Hahn said the issue stems from Tommy John elbow surgery Jones had in 2014. He said scar tissue formed around the nerve and caused the irritation. Hahn said Jones is expected to make a full recovery by the start of spring training.

Jones had a 2.31 ERA with 15 strikeouts and 6 walks in 11 appearances this year. He is 20-10 with a 3.12 ERA over 6 seasons with the White Sox.

ORIOLES

Davis should return today

Baltimore first baseman Chris Davis (oblique) said his pair of rehab games this week went well, and he's expected to be activated from the disabled list today.

"It was big for me to get in game action and feel what it was going to be like to move around, do stuff at game speed and twist and turn and do all this stuff I'm going to have to do," Davis said Thursday at a team workout. "I was happy with the way I felt, and like I said, I'm ready to roll. Hopefully, I'll be activated tomorrow."

Davis had one hit over two games for High-A Frederick and Low-A Delmarva, but came through with no physical issues and returned with the team on Thursday to Baltimore.

NATIONALS

Committee to determine fees

An appeals court has ruled that a committee of Major League Baseball owners and executives can determine the amount of rights fees the Washington Nationals can earn from television broadcasts of their games.

The Nationals declared Thursday that they've "won a major legal victory" with this ruling.

This is the latest chapter in a lengthy dispute between the Nationals and the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, which is controlled by the Baltimore Orioles. MASN was established in March 2005 after the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington and became the Nationals, moving into what had been Baltimore's exclusive broadcast territory since 1972.

New York Supreme Court Justice Lawrence K. Marks in November 2015 threw out an arbitration decision that said MASN owes the Nationals about $298 million for the team's 2012-16 television rights.

