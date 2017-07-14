Panel seeks suspension of Arkansas circuit judge facing tax-evasion charges

In a filing Friday, the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission said it is seeking the suspension of an Arkansas judge accused of neglecting to pay taxes for a number of years.

At a special session Friday, the panel found that Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister’s four counts of felony tax evasion adversely affect his ability to perform the duties of his office.

The commission filed a petition with the Arkansas Supreme Court around 2:10 p.m. Friday for expedited consideration of a temporary suspension with pay.

McCallister surrendered to state police Thursday afternoon. He was booked around 3:20 p.m. and released on his own recognizance, records show.

Authorities say the 52-year-old circuit judge from Benton failed to pay state income tax returns in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

During his divorce case in 2015, McCallister reportedly testified that he had not filed returns for “most of the years” since 1995.

Each of McCallister’s four counts is punishable by up to six years in prison or a $10,000 fine.

