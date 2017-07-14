Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 14, 2017, 4:37 p.m.

Pedestrian fatally struck while walking along U.S. highway in Arkansas

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 3:56 p.m.

A 41-year-old Arkansas man was fatally struck early Friday while walking along U.S. 70 in St. Francis County, authorities said.

William Hurt Jr., of Widener, was wearing "all dark clothing" while walking in the westbound lane west of Madison, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Hurt was struck by a westbound Chrysler 200. He suffered fatal injuries.

No one else was said to be hurt. Conditions at the time were listed as clear and dry.

The death is at least the 254th in a traffic crash in Arkansas this year, according to preliminary figures.

