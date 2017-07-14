Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 14, 2017, 5:37 p.m.

Inmate assaults correctional officer at Arkansas prison, officials say

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 4:58 p.m.

Authorities say an inmate assaulted a correctional officer at an Arkansas prison Friday morning.

The Tucker Unit inmate reportedly used a handmade weapon to attack the officer, leaving him with lacerations in his arm and torso.

The officer was treated at a nearby hospital later that day. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Correction said his injuries are not life threatening.

Correction Department spokesman Solomon Graves did not name the inmate, and he did not know how the man made a weapon or where he was when the assault took place.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the assault.

