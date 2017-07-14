Police: Assistant manager of Arkansas fast-food restaurant stole cash from business

A 25-year-old assistant manager is accused of stealing more than $3,700 from the fast-food restaurant in Arkansas where he worked, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

William Corey Johnson was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after police received a report from the general manager at the Zaxby’s at 4400 Central Ave. in Hot Springs.

In an affidavit, police said the general manager reported Johnson emptied cash from the store’s register and safe near closing time on June 8, then loaded the money into a bag.

The next day, Johnson told the general manager he had been scammed, police said. He said he had received a call from the FBI informing him the general manager was under investigation and he needed to put the money on prepaid credit cards, according to the police account cited by the newspaper.

The general manager told investigators the scam explanation was an excuse for the missing money, according to the affidavit.

Johnson is charged with theft of property over $1,000.

