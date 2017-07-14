Police: Man faces video voyeurism charge after holding cellphone over wall at Arkansas gym

An Arkansas man faces a charge of video voyeurism after he held his cellphone over a wall as a woman got dressed at a gym in Hot Springs, authorities said.

Eric Shane Couch, 30, of Hot Springs, was arrested Wednesday, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Friday.

The victim told police she had exited the tanning bed at Flex Fitness on Albert Pike Road and was putting her clothes back on when she noticed a cellphone over the wall, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper. The document noted that the gym's two tanning rooms are separated by a partition wall that doesn't extend all the way to the ceiling.

Patrons told the victim that Couch had gone into the tanning area shortly after she did, the affidavit said, noting he left when she tried to confront him.

Police responded to the gym and met with the victim there on June 26.

A detective later called Couch. According to the affidavit cited by the newspaper, he admitted holding his phone over the wall and said he did it due to "temptation."

A July 25 court date is set.

Click here to read the full story in The Sentinel-Record.