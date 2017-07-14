Police reveal grisly confession in 4 slayings on accused killer's family farm

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, saying he crushed one of them with a backhoe after shooting him and tried to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court documents filed Friday.

Twenty-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, who graduated from a Catholic prep school two years ago, said he killed a former schoolmate when he arrived with $800 to buy $8,000 worth of pot. He said he shot another man in the back as he tried to run away. And he pinned one of the deaths on a cousin charged Friday in the case, although the cousin told police that DiNardo shot all four of the victims.

The only motive disclosed by investigators was that DiNardo said he wanted to set the victims up when they came to the farm to buy marijuana. One man vanished July 5 and the others two days later.

Three of the slain men were buried at the farm in an oil tank that had been converted into a cooker. The FBI found them Wednesday after four days of methodical hand-digging and sifting in a spot on the 90-acre farm that dogs had sniffed out.

Authorities might never have found the fourth body unless they worked with DiNardo, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.

DiNardo told police where to find 19-year-old Loyola University of Maryland student Jimi Taro Patrick, and agreed to plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder. In exchange, he will be spared the death penalty.

DiNardo's history of mental illness includes the involuntary commitment, a schizophrenia diagnosis and repeated contacts with police. He also suffered a head injury last year in an ATV accident.

The commitment meant he was barred from possessing guns, but nonetheless had one in February when police charged him with having a shotgun. He also used at least two guns in the slayings, investigators said.

DiNardo is charged with four homicide counts and 20 other crimes, including abuse of corpse, conspiracy and robbery. His 20-year-old cousin Sean Kratz faces 20 counts, including three homicide counts. Both were being held in jail without bail.