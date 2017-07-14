Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 14, 2017, 5:37 p.m.

Rapper DMX pleads not guilty to dodging $1.7 million tax debt

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:14 p.m.

rapper-dmx-left-leaves-federal-court-in-new-york-friday-july-14-2017-with-his-attorney-murray-richman-after-pleading-not-guilty-to-tax-evasion-authorities-say-the-hip-hop-star-whose-real-name-is-earl-simmons-owes-17-million-in-back-taxes

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/TOM HAYS

Rapper DMX, left, leaves federal court in New York, Friday, July 14, 2017, with his attorney Murray Richman after pleading not guilty to tax evasion. Authorities say the hip hop star, whose real name is Earl Simmons, owes $1.7 million in back taxes.


NEW YORK — Rapper DMX walked free on Friday after pleading not guilty to what the Internal Revenue Service described as a brazen effort to evade $1.7 million in taxes, saying his faith and loyal fans would keep his career on track.

"It's allowed me to not be scared of the situation and face it head-on, you know what I'm saying?" the multi-platinum hip-hop artist, who's real name is Earl Simmons, told reporters. "My life is in God's hands."

Asked how his fans would react to his latest brush with the law, he responded, "It's reinforcing the love."

DMX, who's from Yonkers, entered the not guilty plea at a brief hearing in federal court in Manhattan. He had surrendered on Thursday and spent a night in custody before being released on $500,000 bond.

An indictment alleges he stopped paying taxes in the early 2000s at the peak of his career, when he was making millions of dollars off chart-topping songs including "X Gon' Give it to Ya," appearances in movies such as "Romeo Must Die" and performances at sold-out arenas.

As DMX's tax bill skyrocketed, he funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars in music royalty income into his managers' bank accounts, prosecutors say. The managers took their fees and then gave anything left over to him in cash for his personal expenses, they say.

