Friday, July 14, 2017, 5:25 a.m.

Searcy man shot by strangers ID'd

By Arkansas Online

Police identified an Arkansas man who was shot Wednesday evening after a brief fight with two strangers, whom police were still searching for Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers in Searcy were called to the 800 block of North Pine Street around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting, according to a news release.

They found 29-year-old Kevine Brown of Searcy, who had a gunshot wound that was not thought to be life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital before being released, officer Terri Lee said in an email.

Brown told police two assailants went to his door and, after a brief fight, one of them pulled out a small-caliber, black revolver and shot him multiple times, Lee said. Brown said he did not know who they were or why they would want to hurt him.

The two reportedly left the area in a newer model, dark-blue Dodge Charger.

