Sporting goods store set to open in North Little Rock, filing shows

A Dick’s Sporting Goods is planned at North Little Rock shopping center undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation, a filing shows.

The planned store is at the McCain Plaza shopping center off McCain Boulevard and U.S. 67/167. It is set to replace a Cinemark movie theater that once occupied the location.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has three other Arkansas locations in Conway, Fort Smith and Hot Springs, according to the company’s website.

Current anchors at McCain Plaza include Bed Bath & Beyond, Burlington Coat Factory, T.J. Maxx, Ross, Michael's and Carter's.

Last year, Dallas-based TriGate Capital LLC bought the 289,731-square-foot shopping center for $23.15 million and announced plans to tear down the movie theater.

A representative of the sporting goods store was not available for comment Friday afternoon.